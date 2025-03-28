Shedding light on Uganda’s power transition | ON THE SPOT

UMEME’s 20-year concession comes to an end on March 31, 2025, after expanding electricity distribution from 250,000 to over 2 million connections. However, a major point of contention remains—the buyout amount. While UMEME cites over UGX 720 billion, the Auditor General reports UGX 420 billion, leaving a discrepancy of over UGX 200 billion. So, what is the exact figure? And is UEDCL ready to take over from UMEME? We break it all down tonight on #NTVOnTheSpot.