Study seeks to extend Lenacapavir HIV prevention to annual dose

The Makerere University–Johns Hopkins University Research Collaboration has announced ongoing studies aimed at extending the effectiveness of lenacapavir—an injectable HIV prevention drug—from its current six-month dosage to a once-a-year regimen. The update follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recent approval of lenacapavir as a pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) tool that has shown efficacy in preventing HIV infection. Uganda is now preparing to approve lenacapavir for use in the country by the end of 2025, according to the Uganda AIDS Commission. Officials say the drug could be critical in curbing new infections, especially among high-risk populations.