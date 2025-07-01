Youths arrested for violence, robbery during Museveni’s nomination arraigned

Several youths arrested by the police for violence and robbery on the day President Museveni picked his nomination papers for the party's chairmanship and presidential flag bearer positions have been arraigned at Buganda Road and LDC courts today. They were charged with simple robbery, robbery, and theft before being remanded to Luzira Prison until the 18th of this month. Three children were also part of the group and were remanded to Naguru Juvenile Prison.