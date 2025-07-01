PAC threatens to summon former LDC executive over printing machine procurement

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee has threatened to summon former Law Development Centre Executive Director Frank Othembi after he failed to appear before the committee to respond to accountability queries related to his tenure. MPs accuse Othembi of overseeing the procurement of a printing machine worth 2.5 billion shillings, which has since been deemed underutilized due to a lack of skilled personnel to operate it. The matter arose during a meeting between LDC officials and PAC members at Parliament earlier today.