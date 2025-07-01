NRM Commission warns against violence as campaigns begin

As the NRM kicks off campaigns following the closure of nominations for MPs and other positions, its Electoral Commission has firmly warned against gun violence and character assassination during the exercise. The Commission's chairperson, Tanga Odoi, emphasized that candidates’ bodyguards will not be permitted to carry firearms while accompanying their principals during the campaign trail. Today also marked the official start of nominations for CEC positions, a process that will continue until Friday, July 4. Our reporter David Ijjo has more on this.