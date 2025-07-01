MP Tinkasimire alleges abduction, torture ordered by Gen. Muhoozi

Buyaga West MP Barnabas Tinkasimire has accused the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, of ordering his abduction under unclear circumstances. The legislator claims he was forcefully taken on Saturday by individuals he believes were army personnel. He alleges that during his captivity, he was tortured and is now nursing injuries. Tinkasimire, who has since been released, shared his ordeal in an exclusive interview with NTV.