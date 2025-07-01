NRM members protest registrar replacement in Tororo county

The National Resistance Movement members in Tororo County have held a peaceful demonstration to protest against the replacement of the party’s registrar in the area. They are demanding the reinstatement of Wilberforce Okware, who was replaced by his assistant, Charles Erota. To mark their displeasure, they locked up the Tororo County NRM offices with multiple padlocks shortly after presenting a petition to the area Deputy Resident District Commissioner.