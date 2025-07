Humanities teachers suspend strike after meeting with Museveni

After over three weeks of industrial action, teachers of the humanities have today suspended their strike following a high-level meeting with President Museveni. They have been promised, among other things, a salary enhancement which will happen in a phased manner starting in the financial year 2026/2027. However, as Lydia Felly Akullu reports, the teachers are promising to lay down their tools again if these promises are not met.