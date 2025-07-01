Rweera school appeals for support to sustain special needs unit

Rweera Mixed Primary School in Ntungamo District is appealing for support to sustain its special needs unit, Rweera Unit for the Deaf, which has supported children with disabilities for over 20 years. Founded by the Catholic Church under Rweera Parish, the school receives only partial facilitation from the government. However, with high poverty levels in the region, most parents of children with special needs are unable to contribute to tuition fees or scholastic materials, leaving the burden entirely on the school management.