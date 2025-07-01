NRM supporter seeks disqualification of Katikamu North nominee over bankruptcy claims

A supporter of the National Resistance Movement in Luwero has petitioned the party’s Electoral Commission, asking it to disqualify one of the nominees for the Katikamu North parliamentary seat. Joseph Kiyingi Ssentumbwe alleges that Ronald Ndawula was declared bankrupt by the court and, therefore, should not contest for any political office until the matter is cleared by the court. But Ndawula has dismissed the claims as a waste of time, saying the bankruptcy order was set aside by the High Court and that he has been enduring politically motivated attacks.