PANORAMA: Questions linger on billions allocated for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines

Last month March 20th marked two years since the coronavirus made landfall in Uganda. Vaccines, touted as the most critical tool against the virus, became available in late 2020 starting in first world countries and subsequently in the developing world early last year. During the last two financial years, the government of Uganda allocated substantial funds for the procurement of vaccines. Tonight we ask what happened to the funds since the country has mostly relied on vaccine donations from development partners.