NUP UAE repatriation | ON THE SPOT

The National Unity Platform represents the anxiety faced by the majority of young people in its ideology. The party's politics are well cut out in a country of dwindling opportunity, high unemployment and rising inequality. After garnering over 35% of the vote in the last election, and mostly from urban areas where youth anxiety is highest, the party’s leader Robert Kyagulanyi has sought to chart a path for it as a party responsive to young people’s plight. His travel to the UAE and campaign to return Ugandans stranded there has gained momentum but raised the ever more important question; what is the solution to Uganda's small job market? On The Spot, is the Party’s Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya.