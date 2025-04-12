Vipers' Kimera shares journey to top league through Masaza Cup
Prisons Netball Club falls in league opener, UCU claims top spot
Hippos defeat Rhinos 35-19 to reach rugby league semi-finals
Hundreds set to compete in second edition of Legends Marathon
Evelyn Anite on parish leaders' call for Museveni to contest in 2026 | INTERVIEW
Family seeks justice after teen daughter suffers botched abortion
Princess Diana Teyaggala marks 20 years of Buddhist faith in Uganda
Katikkiro donates tractors to Buganda counties
Buganda Kingdom prepares to celebrate Kabaka’s 70th birthday
Stolen child case sparks tensions in Kasese community
Displaced Apaa residents decry dire conditions
Avoiding, managing child pregnancies in schools| PEOPLE'S PARLIAMENT
Engeri empaka z’amasaza gye ziyambye Kenneth Kimera okutumbula ekitone
Manya ebikwata ku musujja gw'ensiri mu baana | OBULAMU TOOKE
Abatuuze bagamba etterekero ly’omusaayi e Hoima lya kuyamba okutumbula eby’obujjanjabi