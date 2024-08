Lesson learned from Kiteezi landfill disaster and way forward | ON THE SPOT

A significant portion of the Kiteezi landfill collapsed, cascading downhill and causing extensive damage to houses while tragically claiming lives. The death toll has risen to 34, with the possibility of more casualties. Many are questioning why the landfill was still being used despite reaching its maximum capacity. We revisit the disaster, discuss its aftermath, and explore potential ways forward.