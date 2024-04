How can parliament be held accountable? | ON THE SPOT

Amidst mounting accusations of corruption, nepotism, and mismanagement of funds against the Ugandan Parliament and Speaker Anita Among, the question of accountability looms large. To discuss this pressing issue are former Deputy RCC of Rubaga Division, Anderson Burora, and Senior Citizen Francis Babu. Together, we delved into the mechanisms needed to hold Parliament accountable for its actions and uphold transparency in governance.