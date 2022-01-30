WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: New sport, OBB ladies in wins in the league

The second round of the national volleyball league returned to action at Nkumba University in Entebbe, today. Now sports, who are the favourites to win the league, still topped the table after humbling hosts Nkumba University in a 3-love defeat. Among other games played, OBB ladies thrashed Mbarara University of Science and Technology 3-love to keep on top of Serie B women. In Serie A women, sports ladies also humiliated KCB Nkumba ladies 3-love.