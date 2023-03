Vipers prepare to ready Raja Casablanca in return leg

Vipers SC has had their last training today at St Mary's Stadium ahead of their Caf Champions League return leg against Moroccan outfit Raja Casablanca. Vipers will be looking for their first win in the competition after a huge loss of 5-0 registered in the first leg in Morocco under former Brazillian coach Beto Bianchi. New coach Alex Isabirye says he has boosted the team's morale and togetherness hence he expects better results.