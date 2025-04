Victoria Sharks seek redemption against Heathens in playoff return leg

Victoria Sharks Rugby Club will be out for revenge when they take on Heathens Rugby Club in the return leg of the quarterfinal playoffs tomorrow at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds in Lugogo. The Sharks will be aiming to overturn a 26–41 loss from the first leg. All eyes will be on fly-half Israel Makokha, whose recent performances have been central to the Sharks’ impressive debut season.