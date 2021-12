UPL UPDATE: Busoga United 0 -1 Villa

Salim Abdallah coverts a penalty 17 minutes from the start of the game and helped sports Club Villa to beat struggling Busoga United 1-0 in the star times Uganda premier League game played at Njeru on Wednesday afternoon. The victory helped the record league champions to move one place up the log from 12th to 11th place. However Assistant Coach Jackson Magera says the win was pulled out of the lion’s teeth.