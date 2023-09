University League; St Lawrence Beat Nkumba 3-1

2022 University Football League Finalists St. Lawrence University have kicked off their campaign on a perfect note with a 3-1 win against Nkumba University. Goals from Osman Kembo, Micheal Abura, and Innocent Matege helped St.Lawrence secure the victory. Abel Kavumba scored Nkumba University's consolation goal. The league continues tomorrow as Bishop Stuart University hosts debutants ISBAT.