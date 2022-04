UNIVERSITY LEAGUE : Nkumba University 2-0 Muni University

Nkumba University opened their account in this year's university league with a 2-0 win over Muni University in a game played at Nkumba playgrounds. Felix Abishai bagged a brace for Nkumba to put them on the level with MUBS - both teams are tied at three points. Action in the University League continues with Mbarara University taking on St Lawrence in Entebbe.