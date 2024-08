Uganda Taekwondo team finishes fourth at East African Championships

The Uganda Taekwondo national team that finished fourth at the fifth edition of the East African International Taekwondo Federation Championships in Zanzibar last week is now focusing on representing the country at the World Championships due this October in Argentina. As Reginah Nalujja reports, the ITF Uganda Association has embarked on a fundraising exercise to raise the money needed to finance the team's trip to Argentina.