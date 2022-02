UGANDA INTERNATIONAL BADMINTON: Qualification competition begins in Kampala

The 2022 Uganda International Badminton Challenge got underway today at the MTN arena in Lugogo with qualification games to the main draw. Participants from 39 countries are competing in the challenge in a bid to garner qualification points for the 2022 Olympic Games. Efforts to organise a successful tournament received a two million Shillings boast from Emperor Motors.