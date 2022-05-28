Tony Mawejje on his decision to retire from professional football

Last week, former Uganda Cranes midfielder Tony Mawejje played his last competitive football game and bid farewell to the hundreds of fans who turned up to cheer Vipers Sports club as there were being crowned champions of the Uganda premier league. Mawejje’s Police Fc happened to play the last league fixtures against the league champions at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende. Sam Mpoza interacted with Mawejje in his retirement and now reports.