She Cranes coach to announce squad for Fast Five

She Cranes head coach Nelson Bogere will announce his final squad in the coming week ahead of the Netball Fast Five competition scheduled for November 9-10 in Christchurch, New Zealand. Bogere, who also coaches the UCU netball club, has revealed that he is in communication with two of his professional players, shooter Mary Nuba and defender Faridah Kadondi, who will join the She Cranes team in New Zealand. He trusts they will coordinate well with the locally based players.