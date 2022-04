RUGBY SEVENS :Kenyan University side must beat hippos by 7 to 5 points

In Rugby, host team Jinja Hippos finished on the losing side, when they were beaten by Kenyan university Side MUST by 7 to 5 points, in the Rugby Sevens. The game as the seventeenth edition of the Jinja rugby sevens fest took Center stage today with teams from Kampala and far east taking part. The sevens fest is geared at drumming support for the sport of rugby in the eastern region of Uganda.