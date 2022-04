RUGBY: Heathens beat Pirates 23-18

Heathens completed a season double over Pirates after winning 23-18 in a Rugby Nile Special Premiership game played at King's Park Rugby grounds in Bweyogerere. Heathens went into the Half time break with a 10-3 lead. However, the Pirates fought back and took a 13-10 lead. The Sea Robbers would later collapse and allow the log leaders to run away, extending the lead to 23-13. Pirates had a try at the death but missed a conversion.