Rugby Cranes beat Germany 19-12 in World Sevens

The national team, the Rugby Cranes beat Germany 19-12 in the final of the Bowl competition, to clinch the 17th position at the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in cape town, South Africa. The position is an improvement of the 19th place finish that Uganda managed at the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens in USA. Coach Tolbert Onyango saw his team score 3 tries from Philip Wokorach, Michael Wokorach and Ian Munyani to beat Germany for the first time in six games.