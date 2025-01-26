NETBALL: National team coach unveils England bound team

The national netball team coach Rashid Mubiru has unveiled the final 13 She Cranes players will will set off for England on Wednesday this week to take part in the Netball Nations Cup that throws off on February 1—9 in Nottingham. The squad features a mix of seasoned players and fresh talent, with debutants Penelope Amiya and Joan Ryekoboth earning their spots alongside experienced names like Racheal Nanyonga, Sandra Nambirige, and captain Irene Eyaru among others. Uganda will face hosts England, South Africa, and Malawi in the tournament.