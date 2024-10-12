Masaza Cup Semifinals: Buddu hosts Kyaddondo, Buweekula faces Kyaggwe

In local soccer, Buddu County will host Kyaddondo County on Sunday in the final leg of the Masaza Cup semifinals in Masaka. The first leg saw Buddu County defeat Kyaddondo County 3-1 at Wankulukuku Stadium last Saturday. Elsewhere, Buweekula County hosts Kyaggwe County in the final leg of the Masaza Cup semifinals in Mubende. Last weekend, Kyaggwe County defeated Buweekula County 2-1 at Bishop's SS grounds in Mukono. Two of the four winning teams tomorrow will advance to the finals of the Masaza Cup, which will be played at Mandela Stadium in Namboole next month.