Magogo urges Ugandans to support African nations championship

Federation of Uganda Football Association president, Moses Magogo, has called upon Uganda to rally behind the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) set to start next month on the 1st in three East African Countries; Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania. Magogo was speaking at the federation’s New Year’s address where he emphasised the importance of the tournament for regional football development. He also urged citizens to actively support the championship.​