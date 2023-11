Lango draws with Acholi, MP Obote demands Akii-Bua Stadium

The FUFA Drum game between Lango and Acholi ended in a 1-1 draw, leading Lango to the next level where they will face West Nile Province. Jimmy Michael Akena Obote, the Member of Parliament for Lira City East, asked the government to fulfill its promise to construct the Akii-Bua Stadium.