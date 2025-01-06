Kitara FC to face Young Simba to defend title

Continuing with local football, holders Kitara Football Club will start their Uganda Cup title defense next week, when they take on Young Simba in the round of 64. Among the standout qualifiers for the draws conducted earlier today, are two non-league sides: 403 Brigade FC from Napak District (North Eastern Region), who were pitted against KCCA FC, and Kampala-based Football Classroom who will face off against Buhimba Saints United. The Round of 64 matches are scheduled to take place between January 10th and January 20th, 2025.