Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC beat Rines WFC by 3-1

In women's football, reigning champions Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Rines SS WFC in one of the Finance Trust Bank FUFA Women Super League games, played today at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso. Agnes Nabukenya, Mebel Adong, and Shakirah Nyinagahirwa scored the three goals for the Valley Warriors, while Patricia Nakato Nanyanzi netted the consolation for the hosts. The win keeps Kawempe Muslim in second place with 31 points, six points adrift of Kampala Queens, while Rines remain winless in the second round and drop to seventh position with 18 points.