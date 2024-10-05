Kampala Queens secure first win of season with 1-0 victory over She Corporate

Kampala Queens have registered their first win of the season after edging She Corporate Women Football Club 1-0 in one of the Women's Super League games played on Saturday at the Makerere University Business School playground in Nakawa. Captain Shamirah Naluggya scored the lone goal in the first half, securing the victory for Kampala Queens. After drawing 1-1 with Wakiso Hill in their season opener, Kampala Queens now sit at the top of the table with four points.