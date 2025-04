Kampala Queens aim to extend winning streak against Lady Doves

Kampala Queens will be looking to maintain their winning streak in the FUFA Women's Super League when they take on Lady Doves Women's Football Club in a match set to be played at the Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo. Kampala Queens currently top the table with an eight-point lead over Kawempe Muslim Ladies, who lost their previous game to Lady Doves.