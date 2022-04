CRICKET CRANES TOUR NAMIBIA : Uganda loses to hosts in first game

Cricket Cranes' tour of Namibia started with a one-run defeat. Uganda had elected to bat first and was limited to 127 runs for five. Cricket Cranes left hand opening batsman Simon Ssesazi stroked half a century while Rizzart Ali Shah only managed 23 runs in two overs. The Crickets cranes tour continues tomorrow.