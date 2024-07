CRICKET: Baby Victoria Pearls end training series on a high

Uganda's under-19 Women’s Cricket team, the Baby Victoria Pearls defeated Tanzania today by 6 wickets to win the T20 Series 4-1 having played 5 matches with Tanzania as the teams prepare for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers in Rwanda next Month. Head Coach Yusuf Nanga explains what is next before the team heads to Kigali to go toe to to with 14 countries from Africa with only one slot available for next year’s World Cup in Malaysia.