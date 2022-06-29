COMMONWEALTH GAMES PREPARATIONS: She Cranes shooter Mary Nuba reports to camp

She Cranes England-based shooters Mary Nuba reported in camp on Wednesday three weeks after the team’s departure to Birmingham for the commonwealth games. Nuba’s arrival is seen as a big boost to the team whose captain Peace Proscovia is yet to confirm her arrival in Kampala from England. Uganda will be seeking to better her international ranking from the sixth position during the commonwealth games due to being staged in Birmingham.