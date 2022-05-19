Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Lines to evacuate Karuma Dam power ready – UETCL
  • 2 National Mobs kill 16 in Lango in four months - Police
  • 3 National State House pushes for public hearing to settle land disputes
  • 4 National Refugee mothers shun govt antenatal services
  • 5 World Sexual misconduct allegation 'utterly untrue', says Elon Musk