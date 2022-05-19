COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Netball team summoned for preparations

National Netball team coach Fred Mugerwa has summoned a team of 28 home-based netball players who will start non-residential training for the Commonwealth Games due July -August in Birmingham, England. The team will hold their training sessions starting Sunday this week at the TLC Kamwokya Community centre before being trimmed to 15 who will enter residential training. Professional shooter Peace Proscovia retains her captaincy role and she will be assisted by defender Joan Nampungu.