Clubs to take over basketball league operations starting March 14

When the current administration of the Federation of Basketball Associations took office in 2019, one of the ideas proposed was to have club managers handle league operations. The management was supposed to start in 2023, but clubs declined, citing poor preparedness. However, come March 14th, when the National Basketball Season kicks off, clubs will be in charge of operations and will be responsible for game day activities like security, gate collections, and paying match day officials.