Charles Kagombe, Edrea Kagombe reach Singleton semifinal

Mbarara’s based golfing pair of Charles Kagombe and Edrea Kagombe have beaten Charles Odere and Moses Ssebugwawo in Saturday's Singleton games played at the par 71 Entebbe Golf course to reach the semifinals of the championships. The other pair of Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira needed only six strokes to edge Willian Bizibu and Alex Kazenga to make the June 11th semifinal stage.