CECAFA WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIPS: 8 teams have confirm participation

Just a week left before the CECAFA Women's Championships kickoff in Njeru, Crested Cranes player Phionah Nabuumba is looking to improve on her performance from the last tournament she participated in. 8 teams have confirmed participation in this year's tournament, up from 6. Hosts Uganda will be joined by Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Rwanda and Zanzibar