BOXING: Ouma return to the ring in town after 24 years

Twenty-three years since he left the country for the USA, Kassimu The Dream Ouma will have his first fight in Uganda on Monday when he takes on Kenya's Reyton Okwi at Lugogo Cricket Oval. Ouma who weighed 72.5 kgs morning at the official event weigh-in, will take on the reigning African Champion in a middle-weight category bout. Other fights on the day will see Yusuf Babu taking on Tanzania's Alphonce Mutchumiatumbo.