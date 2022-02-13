BADMINTON: Six nations arrive in uganda for all Africa tournament

Badminton teams including South Africa, Mauritius, Egypt, Cameroon, Zambia and Benin have already checked into Uganda for the All Africa Senior Badminton Championships that start tomorrow at the Lugogo indoor arena. Uganda finished third at last year’s competition but coach William Kabindi is expecting better this time around. To boost their moods, badminton enthusiast Vaheed Muhammad has today facilitated the team with equipment and cash.