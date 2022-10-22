Andrew Ssekibejja claims top honours in Uganda Golf Open

The Tusker Malt Uganda open amateurs competition climaxed this evening at the par 72 lakeside Serena golf course in Kigo with Andrew Ssekibejja claiming top honours ahead of Micheal Tumusiime and Joseph Cwinyai. Ssekibejja played five strokes over par in his total collection over three days to eliminate Tumusiime to the second position with 10 strokes over par Now defending champion Joseph Cwinyawi was nine strokes behind the leaderboard to claim the third position.