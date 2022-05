SUPPORTING NETBALL: She Cranes get Shs70m sponsorship

Paint company Plascon has continued it's steady expansion into sports by announcing a 70m shillings package with the netball team the She Cranes. The sponsorship comes at a time when the team is preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth games in England. Plascon are also partners with Cricket Cranes, Arua Hill, Uganda Cup, and Vipers Sports Club.