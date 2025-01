Muwonge to face off with Tanzania's Migea this month

Light super weight Ugandan boxer Latib Muwonge returns to the ring on January 26 against Tanzania's Karim Migea anticipating to correct last year's wrongs and successfully return to bigger stages. Muwonge won two home fights last year and registered two losses including a World Boxing Organisation belt against an opponent in Ghana. The cards will feature boxers including UPDF's welterweight Justine Okello, who returns after a year.