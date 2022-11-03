Parliament approves Shs17 trillion loan request, opposition protests

Parliament has approved a loan request of 1.7 trillion shillings externally secured from the Standard Chartered Bank. The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among said that the loan for budget support was in fulfilment of a portion of what the MPs approved for the current financial year. Opposition MPs have said that a comprehensive schedule on how the funds are to be expended has not been provided besides this being an expensive commercial loan.