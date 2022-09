NSSF announces 9.65% on savings

The national social security fund has announced a 9.65% interest rate for the financial year 2021/22 on member savings, a rate lower than the 12.5% members earned last year. The managing director, Richard Byarugaba says the low return was among other things such as runway inflation, affected by a huge payout amounting to 412 billion shillings in mid-term access